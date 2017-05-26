Raiders 2015 draft pick 'hungry' to play again

The Raiders selected Mario Edwards, Jr. in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft to bolster their defensive line. He didn’t disappoint, playing in 14 games and tallying 42 tackles, two sacks, and three forced fumbles.

But 2016 was disappointment defined. Edwards was injured in the preseason and was forced to watch 14 games from the sidelines.

“You get a whole different respect for the game,” Edwards said. “You are able to watch your opponent a little more. You have to do more mental than physical being able to watch and it gives you a different hunger not being able to be out there.”

Hunger is a word that's heard a lot from Edwards. Not because he’s 6’3” and 280 pounds, but because it’s his descriptive word for his passion for the game, something taken away by injury.

“It gives you a different hunger and makes you want to come back and I’m just hungry to get out there and compete and go live with my friends,” Edwards said. “It's good to come back 100% and I'm ready to contribute to the team.”

Edwards has NFL bloodlines. His dad was a defensive back for the Cowboys and two other teams in a six-year career. While senior specialized in defending the pass, junior is more of a run stopper.

He says good things lie ahead for Raider fans in Las Vegas.

“We're just excited but we're the Oakland Raiders right now,” Edwards said. “So we'll take care of this-this year and once we get to Vegas expect big things from us going out there and competing and winning as well.”

