AAA offers free 'Tipsy Tow' in Las Vegas for Memorial Day

A second-degree murder charge was filed against a man accused of driving while high on marijuana during a deadly crash in the west Las Vegas Valley earlier this month.More >
Over the Memorial Day Weekend, thousands of tourists are expected to be heading to the Las Vegas Valley, and many of them will opt to stay in a short term rental, like a home listed on Airbnb, instead of a hotelMore >
A former Playboy playmate was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to complete 30 hours of graffiti removal service after secretly taking a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posting it to Snapchat.More >
Twenty years ago Thursday, the body of a seven-year-old girl was found inside a restroom stall at the Primadonna hotel-casino at the Nevada state line south of Las Vegas.More >
Thirty-seven students were on board a school bus that was involved in a crash near Fort Apache and Post roads in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a woman and her 15-year-old son have been found safe after her husband kidnapped them Wednesday.More >
Las Vegas police are working a barricade situation in the east part of town early Thursday morning.More >
Authorities say a man intentionally crashed a semi-truck into the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, the famed Nevada brothel featured in the CatHouse reality television show.More >
An investigation was underway into a shooting that left a man dead at an apartment complex east of the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday.More >
