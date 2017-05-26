AAA offers free 'Tipsy Tow' in Las Vegas for Memorial Day

AAA wants motorists to drive drug and alcohol-free on Memorial Day. That’s why the company is offering a free Tipsy Tow for anyone who needs it.

The company offering a free 10-mile Tipsy Tow and ride home for the driver, their vehicle and one passenger from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Motorists will be charged a standard towing rate after the first 10-miles. The service does not include roadside assistance.

“If your plans this weekend involved alcohol, it’s important that you also plan ahead for a safe ride home,” a spokesperson for AAA said.

Anyone who needs a ride over the holiday can call 1-800-AAA-HELP and state that a “Tipsy Tow” is needed.

AAA estimated that a first-time DUI conviction can cost motorists $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and increased insurance costs.

