Pedestrian killed in Las Vegas crash

Police are investigating a crash at Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street on May 25, 2017. (LVACS) Police are investigating a crash at Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street on May 25, 2017. (LVACS)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night. 

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street, near Interstate 515. 

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he later died. 

Motorists were urged to avoid the area. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim. 

