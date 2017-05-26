Pedestrian killed in Las Vegas crash

Police are investigating a crash at Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street on May 25, 2017. (LVACS)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street, near Interstate 515.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

