Pedestrian involved in crash in east Las Vegas

Police are investigating a crash at Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street on May 25, 2017. (LVACS)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Thursday night.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Honolulu Street, near Interstate 515.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital but his condition is unknown.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

