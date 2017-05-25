Ream of bills focused on women's issues moves to Sandoval

Gov. Brian Sandvoal, R-NV, spoke at an event in North Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2015. (FOX5)

Nevada lawmakers are sending Gov. Brian Sandoval several bills focused on assisting working mothers and reproductive health.

Lawmakers gave final approval on Thursday to the first of two bills that would allow women to pick up 12 months of birth control pills at one time, and outlaw co-pays on contraception.

The proposal would also codify provisions of federal health law mandating that private insurance cover certain health screenings and maternity counseling at no extra charge.

Two other bills they're sending the Republican governor would expand workplace accommodations for pregnant and nursing mothers.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature also transmitted a bill this week to establish a safety net for reproductive health services. It comes with no funding guarantee.

