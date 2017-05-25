Vegas man pleads not guilty to paying for GOP voter sign-ups

A gavel is shown on a sound block in an undated image. (File)

A 29-year-old Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty to illegally paying a woman to improperly register Republican voters in a rural Nevada town ahead of the GOP primary election last year.

Stephen Gregory Zority and his lawyer, Dustin Marcello, declined to comment Thursday after a brief court appearance before a state court judge who set his trial for Nov. 13.

Zority faces felony charges including unlawful compensation for registering voters and violations of election laws in a seven-count indictment filed May 11 by state Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Zority is accused of providing gift cards and cash to Tina Marie Parks, who pleaded guilty in December to one low-level felony voter registration offense. She had been arrested last summer on 11 felony charges.

Parks admitted improperly registering voters outside a Wal-Mart store about 60 miles west of Las Vegas.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.