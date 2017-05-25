Fired Vegas tow truck driver to be awarded for heroic act

Tow truck driver Anthony Garcia said he was terminated from his job after trying to stop an erratic driver on the freeway. (FOX5)

It felt like a normal day at work for Anthony Garcia.

"Literally, I was just driving in circles on the freeway," he said. Garcia is a tow truck driver for Quality Towing and heard a call over the radio about a crash.

"It wasn't too far from me so I just headed over there," Garcia recalled.

When Garcia got there, he found a man slumped over unconscious, and the car was still running. The car had slammed up against a wall on the exit to Spring Mountain Road.

"I radioed for help and the next thing I know the car leaped forward. I think the guy must have just hit the gas."

The car began accelerating downhill toward Fashion Show Mall.

"[The car] was just bouncing off walls, and he was picking up speed. I was thinking he's going 70 down hill. We are going to have a problem."

Garcia said that's when he decided he had to do something. He took his truck and pinned the car up against the wall. The driver was not hurt but was having a medical episode.

This whole thing happened last Friday, and Garcia was sent home from work and told to come back Wednesday.

"When I came in [human resources] told me they were firing me because I used deadly force," Garcia said.

Garcia filed for unemployment and has been looking for a job. Then, he got an unexpected letter in the mail.

"The letter said they were rescinding my unemployment because of the deadly force, and said I had to pay back all the money they had given me."

Garcia was told he had to pay more than $2,500 back. Garcia said he feels like he keeps getting punished when he got a call from the fire department.

"The intention of this message is to nominate Anthony Garcia for the Citizen Heroism award," he reads from an email. "Garcia went above and beyond the call of duty and saved countless lives."

Garcia said he is still looking for a new job. He says in hindsight he'd do it all again.

"I can find another job, if that person had lost their life they wouldn't, I can find another job."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.