Man fatally shot at apartment complex east of Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An investigation was underway into a shooting that left a man dead at an apartment complex east of the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday.

Officer Jay Rivera, of Las Vegas Metro police, said a call of multiple shots fired came in at 12:01 p.m. at the Shelter Island Apartments, near Swenson Street and Twain Avenue.

Rivera reported about 10 shots were heard by witnesses in the area.

Police said a man was located with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police noted a blue-gray colored 2005 BMW 645 sedan may have been involved.

There were no immediate arrests reported.

