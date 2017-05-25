Deputies, wanted man identified in deadly Pahrump shootout

Law enforcement in Pahrump said a wanted man exchanged gunfire with deputies when he was fatally wounded early Tuesday morning.

On Thursday, the Nye County Sheriff's Office gave details of a deputy-involved shooting that resulted in a death at about 2 a.m. on May 23.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were serving a search warrant for controlled substances at a home at 150 N. Leslie St. Deputies knocked on the front door of the home, but no one answered.

Deputies then forced the door open when their wanted person met them at the door with a firearm. The sheriff's office said shots were exchanged and deputies retreated to a position of cover.

Deputies attempted a second entry when additional resources arrived. They entered to find the wanted man wounded. The man, who was identified as Michael Anthony Bonini, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a news briefing, the sheriff's office identified the deputies who opened fire on Bonini as Deputy Eric Anderson, 29, and Deputy Aaron Williamson, 34. Anderson was hired on with the sheriff's office in 2014, while Williamson has been with NCSO since last November.

Both deputies were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. The probe of the shooting was turned over to Nevada Department of Public Safety, Investigation Division.

