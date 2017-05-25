Vegas store worker accused of arson at his workplace

A convenience store worker in northwest Las Vegas is accused of intentionally setting a fire in a dumpster at his workplace.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said Ramesh D. Graham, 19, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Thursday after investigators reviewed surveillance video and interviewed the suspect.

In the incident, firefighters were called to the Arco AM/PM gas station at 6775 N. Durango Dr. at 8:52 p.m. for a reported fire in a dumpster. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it from damaging the store.

Fire investigators checked security video, which showed Graham, an employee of the store, allegedly starting the fire, LVFR stated.

Investigators met Graham at his home in North Las Vegas. After an interview, Graham was arrested.

He was booked on a count of third-degree arson.

