Vegas store worker accused of arson at his workplace - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas store worker accused of arson at his workplace

Posted: Updated:
Ramesh Graham (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue) Ramesh Graham (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A convenience store worker in northwest Las Vegas is accused of intentionally setting a fire in a dumpster at his workplace.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said Ramesh D. Graham, 19, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on Thursday after investigators reviewed surveillance video and interviewed the suspect.

In the incident, firefighters were called to the Arco AM/PM gas station at 6775 N. Durango Dr. at 8:52 p.m. for a reported fire in a dumpster. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it from damaging the store.

Fire investigators checked security video, which showed Graham, an employee of the store, allegedly starting the fire, LVFR stated.

Investigators met Graham at his home in North Las Vegas. After an interview, Graham was arrested.

He was booked on a count of third-degree arson.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation

    Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-05-24 23:35:11 GMT
    Maddi Runkles, 18, was barred from walking in her June 2 graduation ceremony because she is pregnant. (Source: WJLA via CNN)Maddi Runkles, 18, was barred from walking in her June 2 graduation ceremony because she is pregnant. (Source: WJLA via CNN)

    A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.

    More >

    A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.

    More >

  • Man verbally assaulted for speaking in Spanish to his mother

    Man verbally assaulted for speaking in Spanish to his mother

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:20:22 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    A video posted to Facebook showing a man in a wheelchair on a verbal tirade against another man who was speaking Spanish to his mother is making the rounds on social media.

    More >

    A video posted to Facebook showing a man in a wheelchair on a verbal tirade against another man who was speaking Spanish to his mother is making the rounds on social media.

    More >

  • Mom confirms death of 15-year-old killed in Manchester bombing

    Mom confirms death of 15-year-old killed in Manchester bombing

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:48 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:48:04 GMT
    Parents of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell confirmed their daughter's death Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Source: CNN/ Charlotte Campbell)Parents of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell confirmed their daughter's death Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Source: CNN/ Charlotte Campbell)

    Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Britain

    More >

    Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Britain

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.