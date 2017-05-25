Semi crashes into famed 'CatHouse' brothel in Northern NV - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Semi crashes into famed 'CatHouse' brothel in Northern NV

In photos filed to TMZ.com, a semi truck is seen at the scene of a crash at the Moonlight Bunny Ranch in Northern Nevada on May 25, 2017.
CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

Authorities say a man intentionally crashed a semi-truck into the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, the famed Nevada brothel featured in the CatHouse reality television show.

The Lyon County Sheriff's office says the crash happened about 4 a.m. Thursday.

A driver crashed through the front gates and front door of the one-story building near Carson City.

The man faces charges including assault with a deadly weapon and malicious destruction of property.

Brothel owner Dennis Hof said no one was hurt, including the five employees, 30 female prostitutes and 10 customers in the building.

Hof, who in 2016 lost a race for a state assembly seat, said the front of the building is destroyed.

He estimated damages at $400,000.

Nevada has brothels across the state, though they aren't legal in the Vegas area.

