School bus, SUV involved in southwest Las Vegas crash

A school bus and a sport-utility vehicle rests in the area of Fort Apache and Post roads after a crash on May 25, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5) A school bus and a sport-utility vehicle rests in the area of Fort Apache and Post roads after a crash on May 25, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)
Police tape blocks an area of Fort Apache and Post roads in the southwest Las Vegas Valley after a school bus crash on May 25, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5) Police tape blocks an area of Fort Apache and Post roads in the southwest Las Vegas Valley after a school bus crash on May 25, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Thirty-seven students were on board a school bus that was involved in a crash near Fort Apache and Post roads in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

Officer Larry Hadfield, of Las Vegas Metro police, said a call of the two-vehicle incident came in at 8:40 a.m.

Clark County Fire Department stated 37 students were on board the bus. The driver of the bus sustained minor injuries. Hadfield stated at least three students sustained minor injuries.

A child and a driver inside the SUV sustained critical injuries, according to police. They were transported to University Medical Center.

CCSD said the children on the school bus are students at Wilbur & Theresa Faiss Middle School. Parents of these students were notified of the incident by the school or police. The District advised parents to pick up kids at 6145 S. Fort Apache Rd. or at the campus.

Police also advised of lane restrictions following the crash.

