School bus involved in southwest Las Vegas Valley crash

Police tape blocks an area of Fort Apache and Post roads in the southwest Las Vegas Valley after a school bus crash on May 25, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

A school bus and a sport-utility vehicle rests in the area of Fort Apache and Post roads after a crash on May 25, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

Police said there were no substantial injuries from a crash involving a school bus in the area of Fort Apache and Post roads in the southwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday.

Officer Larry Hadfield, of Las Vegas Metro police, said a call of the two-vehicle incident came in at 8:40 a.m.

Clark County Fire Department elaborated on the crash, stating a sport-utility vehicle was involved.

Of the 37 students on the bus, two of them sustained minor injuries, according to CCFD. The driver of the bus was also hurt.

A child in the SUV and the vehicle's driver were injured. The driver sustained critical injuries, the fire department said.

Police advised of lane restrictions following the crash.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.