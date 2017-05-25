Man accused of driving high in Vegas fatal crash charged with mu - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man accused of driving high in Vegas fatal crash charged with murder

Police investigate a deadly crash on May 9, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5) Police investigate a deadly crash on May 9, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A second-degree murder charge was filed against a man accused of driving while high on marijuana during a deadly crash in the west Las Vegas Valley earlier this month.

The Clark County District Attorney's office said Thursday that Ronald Leavell, 47, also drove in excess of 100 miles per hour in a residential neighborhood before hitting another vehicle at a four-way stop near Tropicana Avenue and Fort Apache Road on May 9.

Twenty-six-year-old Gerardo Villicana Jr. died as a result of the crash.

In a news release, District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Mr. Leavell "acted in complete and willful disregard of the rights and safety of anyone and everyone in his proximity." He explained that reasoning elevates the case to murder.

“This tragedy rises to a level far greater than your typical DUI case,” said Wolfson. “The total disregard for human life cannot, and will not, be tolerated. Leavell’s actions cry out for severe consequences."

Leavell was originally booked on driving under the influence. His bail was set for $250,000. He was scheduled for a felony arraignment on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

