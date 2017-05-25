PD: Barricade situation in east Vegas neighborhood

Las Vegas police are working a barricade situation in the east part of town early Thursday morning.

Officers said they were called to a neighborhood near St. Louis and Eastern Avenues before 6 a.m.

Traffic restrictions have been placed in the area by authorities as they work the incident.

Officers have not reported any injuries from the active situation at this time.

Stay with FOX5 News This Morning for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.