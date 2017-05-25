Las Vegas mom of 20 promotes foster care in the valley

Thousands of kids are in need of foster families in Las Vegas. (FOX5)

May is National Foster Care Month and in southern Nevada thousands of kids are in need of temporary homes. In Clark County alone there are nearly 3,000 children in the foster care system.

Ben Hoskinson entered the foster care system when he was 15. Seven years later, he said he still considers his foster mom, Angela Dorris, his family.

"It was really a good blessing in disguise," Hoskinson said.

Hoskinson and his siblings were the first foster children that Dorris took in. Since then, she's opened her home to nearly 20 kids and teens.

"It just depends on what's going on in their life, you work with that, try to give them a strong foundation so when they leave your house they'll be able to withstand some of life's ups and downs,” Dorris said.

Apple Grove Foster Care Agency staff said there’s a big need for more foster care parents, especially parents for babies and teens.

“You change people’s lives it makes a difference. You're really helping someone else and along the way you might find out your helping yourself too," Dorris said.

Find more info about becoming a foster parent here: http://www.applegrovefostercare.com

