Clark County plans crackdown on Airbnb, short term rentals

Over the Memorial Day Weekend, thousands of tourists are expected to be heading to the Las Vegas Valley, and many of them will opt to stay in a short term rental, like a home listed on Airbnb, instead of a hotel. But in many cases, those short term rental properties are breaking city or county code. So many may be wondering, where are the short term rentals allowed?

UNINCORPORATED CLARK COUNTY

The largest part of the valley, unincorporated Clark County, includes Paradise, Spring Valley, Enterprise and other areas. Short term rentals are not allowed in these parts of the county, and renters could face a fine of up to $1,000.

This weekend Clark County has planned a crackdown on short term rentals. Code enforcers said they will follow up on new and old complaints from neighbors about rentals.

HENDERSON

A Henderson spokesperson said short term rentals violate zoning regulations in Henderson. The only place zoned for short term rentals is a part of Lake Las Vegas.

NORTH LAS VEGAS

According to a North Las Vegas spokesperson, short term rentals are allowed in the city, but operators need a business license.

LAS VEGAS

The rentals are allowed in Las Vegas city limits right now, but that could be changing. The city council is debating on adding more restrictions, like requiring some short term renters to get a special use permit, put signs outside of the home and be at least 660 feet away from other short term rentals.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.