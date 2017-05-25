Many working to get beach bodies, without working out

Many are using different methods, outside of exercise to get ready for pool season. (FOX5)

The sun is hot, the water is cold and the clothes have started to shed for pool season in Las Vegas. For some, getting ready means spending hours in the gym, but not everyone has that dedication.

Local estheticians said missing out on the gym doesn't mean people have to miss out on swimwear.

"One of the new crazes right now is ultrasound and radio frequency for body contouring," Tara Lisheski, an esthetician at Opulence Medical Spa said. "The ultrasound basically breaks down the fat cells and then the radio frequency goes in and tightens the area."

Directly before summer, spa officials said they see a peak in body sculpting interest. Along with ultrasound, laser lipo is popular too.

"It's for people who do work out and people who don't," Lisheski said. "Some people work out all the time and they can't get rid of that stubborn belly fat or that jiggly arm. Then there are people who never work out, but want to get rid of those fat cells. This system works no matter what."

Waist trainers have also debuted on the weight loss scene. Many of them are sported by celebrities on social media such as the Kardashians.

"Waist trainers kind of squeeze you in areas that you want to be smaller," Las Vegas mom Harmony Tapia said. "It also increases sweat. I believe it really works."

Waist trainers, which are similar to corsets, are worn either outside of clothes while working out, or under clothes for an instant transformation.

