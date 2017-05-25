Many working to get beach bodies, without working out - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Many working to get beach bodies, without working out

Posted: Updated:
Many are using different methods, outside of exercise to get ready for pool season. (FOX5) Many are using different methods, outside of exercise to get ready for pool season. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The sun is hot, the water is cold and the clothes have started to shed for pool season in Las Vegas. For some, getting ready means spending hours in the gym, but not everyone has that dedication. 

Local estheticians said missing out on the gym doesn't mean people have to miss out on swimwear. 

"One of the new crazes right now is ultrasound and radio frequency for body contouring," Tara Lisheski, an esthetician at Opulence Medical Spa said. "The ultrasound basically breaks down the fat cells and then the radio frequency goes in and tightens the area." 

Directly before summer, spa officials said they see a peak in body sculpting interest. Along with ultrasound, laser lipo is popular too.

"It's for people who do work out and people who don't," Lisheski said. "Some people work out all the time and they can't get rid of that stubborn belly fat or that jiggly arm. Then there are people who never work out, but want to get rid of those fat cells. This system works no matter what."

Waist trainers have also debuted on the weight loss scene. Many of them are sported by celebrities on social media such as the Kardashians. 

"Waist trainers kind of squeeze you in areas that you want to be smaller," Las Vegas mom Harmony Tapia said. "It also increases sweat. I believe it really works."

Waist trainers, which are similar to corsets, are worn either outside of clothes while working out, or under clothes for an instant transformation. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation

    Pregnant high school student not allowed to walk at graduation

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-05-24 23:35:11 GMT
    Maddi Runkles, 18, was barred from walking in her June 2 graduation ceremony because she is pregnant. (Source: WJLA via CNN)Maddi Runkles, 18, was barred from walking in her June 2 graduation ceremony because she is pregnant. (Source: WJLA via CNN)

    A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.

    More >

    A pregnant high school senior in Maryland, who attends a private Christian school, was barred from walking in her graduation ceremony because she had premarital sex.

    More >

  • Man verbally assaulted for speaking in Spanish to his mother

    Man verbally assaulted for speaking in Spanish to his mother

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-05-24 14:20:22 GMT
    Source: FacebookSource: Facebook

    A video posted to Facebook showing a man in a wheelchair on a verbal tirade against another man who was speaking Spanish to his mother is making the rounds on social media.

    More >

    A video posted to Facebook showing a man in a wheelchair on a verbal tirade against another man who was speaking Spanish to his mother is making the rounds on social media.

    More >

  • Mom confirms death of 15-year-old killed in Manchester bombing

    Mom confirms death of 15-year-old killed in Manchester bombing

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:48 AM EDT2017-05-24 12:48:04 GMT
    Parents of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell confirmed their daughter's death Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Source: CNN/ Charlotte Campbell)Parents of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell confirmed their daughter's death Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Source: CNN/ Charlotte Campbell)

    Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Britain

    More >

    Charlotte Campbell had been waiting by the phone for a day when she finally got the news she had been dreading -- her teenage daughter Olivia was among the 22 people killed in the bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Britain

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.