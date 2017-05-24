The Stranger Danger Test: Part 2

After the airing of our first Stranger Danger Test, dozens of parents reached out to FOX5 asking us to do it again.

In our first test we had our stranger, who is really a FOX5 employee, approach kids and ask them to help him look for his lost puppy. It didn't work. For the second round of tests, we gave our "stranger" a puppy.

His job was to try to lure six-year-old Giovanni, who we met at the park. When we got there, we had hidden cameras rolling, and had Giovanni's mom get in our car and watch the scenario from a distance.

As our stranger approached with a dog, without even saying anything, a child ran over and began petting the dog. A few moments later, Giovanni ran over as well.

"He's so cute!", the little boy said. Our stranger asked the boys if they wanted to walk the dog. He got them far from the playground and near his car in the parking lot. Giovanni's mom watched in horror.

"Even now, I told (Giovanni) when I walked away, I said, 'Stay here don't go anywhere'," Marcella Canonico said.

Canonico got out of the car and approached her son.

"I am shaking, I did not expect that," she said.

We also had to find the mother of the other little boy who followed our stranger, to let her know what happened.

"What did mommy tell you about strangers?" she asked. "You get excited and you forget."

But it isn't just parks where strangers may try and lure your children. Across the country, police have seen an increase in people knocking on doors pretending to deliver, pizza or flowers, just to try and get inside their home. We wanted to test kids and see how they would do when a stranger came to their door. Our first test was for 13-year-old Andrew Johnson.

After he got home from school we met up with his mom, and had our stranger approach.

"I'm so nervous, I really wanna see what he's going to do," Andrew's mom Alexis said from the front seat of the car.

"I'm from (the security company), a silent alarm was tripped in your home and I need to shut it off," our stranger said.

Andrew said he needed to call his mom and he shut the door. Andrew did call his mom, but she didn't answer.

When Andrew went back to the door, he told our stranger, "I can't let you in," and shut the door.

"I'm so proud of my baby!", Alexis said.

We went back to the front door with Alexis and had Andrew come out.

"I recently saw (the security company). They have a badge, they have a clip. Also, I saw no car," Andrew said on why he was hesitant to trust our stranger. "I knew it could be an intruder."

While Alexis said her son did a great job, she said there are still better ways to keep safe.

"He did perfectly, the only thing is I wish he didn't answer the door."

