Super Bowl in Las Vegas a real possibility

This week the NFL approved the Raiders stadium lease agreement and not too long after, talks of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas started up. Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said this isn't the first time talks of a Super Bowl in the valley have surfaced, but they are closer to reality.

"I think it's realistic we'll get a Super Bowl at some point, whether it will be '22, '23, '25, '27, I don't know the year," Sisolak said.

Newly built stadiums are no stranger to getting the big game. US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, built last year by Mortenson, the same developer who will build here in Las Vegas, will host Super Bowl 52 in 2018.

"I don't want to see just one Super Bowl, I want to see it in the rotation where we have one every four, five, six years, which would be ideal for the community," Sisolak said.

Not just any community can bid on hosting the Super Bowl. The NFL has very specific requirements when it comes to a city and stadium getting football's biggest game.

"Sixty-five thousand seats, had to be so many boxes available for Super Bowl, there would have to be so much cable and fiber coming in to handle Super Bowls," Sisolak said.

All those things have been taken into account when it comes to construction and design on Russell Road. With the strip not even a mile away and more than 130,000 hotel rooms on Las Vegas Boulevard, no one can match the experience that Las Vegas offers.

"It's a multi-day event and Las Vegas can throw a party like nobody else can. So I'm confident that when we throw a Super Bowl. It's going to be one you've never seen before."

