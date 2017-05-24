Las Vegas first responders prepared for the worst

Las Vegas first responders said they are prepared for a mass casualty situation. Wednesday AMR Las Vegas hosted the Lifesaving Skills Competition where teams of EMS providers from across the south competed to see who is the best of the best. A team from Las Vegas: Cameron Siesan and John Clark, were in the top two and will move on to the national competition.

While this was planned long before the Manchester attack, paramedics said it still resonates with them in their work.

“Whether abroad or at home we’re always on our toes and something like this is always on out mind. So we’re always being prepared mentally, physically, and as you can see here, we’re doing it in practice,” Siesan said.

It’s the same with first responders training for a traffic mass casualty situation.

“Everyone is kind of nervous so we want everyone to be assured that we are training and constantly learning and the biggest thing to get out of this is that we’re training and learning to work together,” Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

