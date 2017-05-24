Manual transmission forces carjacking suspect to flee on foot

Police said they are searching for a man who carjacked a driver, but then fled on foot, apparently because he didn't know how to drive a stick-shift.

According to Metro Police, on April 13 at about 7:00 p.m., the man approached a car in a parking lot in the 3300 block of West Desert Inn Road. He opened the driver's door, grabbed the victim and pulled him out. The man got in but wasn't able to drive away because the car had a standard transmission. He then fled on foot.

The man is described at 5-foot-11, heavy set and in his mid-30s, according to police.

The incident was caught on a surveillance camera.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.