Man in custody after family kidnapped

Man in custody after family kidnapped

Posted: Updated:
Crime tape blocks off a home after a kidnapping on May 24, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5) Crime tape blocks off a home after a kidnapping on May 24, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said a woman and her 15-year-old son have been found safe after her husband kidnapped them Wednesday. 

Police said the kidnapping stemmed from a family disturbance in the 3300 block of Mendocino Forest Street, near Desert Inn Road and Hollywood Boulevard, at about 3 p.m. 

The man used a firearm in a "threatening manner" and reportedly forced his wife into a vehicle, police said. During the incident, the man fired one shot, but it was not known if anyone was injured. 

Police said they believe the couple's 15-year-old son might also be in the car. 

Police were searching for a black Cadillac CTS with Nevada license plate LUVEBUG. 

At about 6:30 p.m., police confirmed the vehicle was found in the Moapa Valley Area. The woman and her son were unharmed. The man was taken into police custody.

An investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

