Officials: Las Vegas air traffic sets record in April - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Officials: Las Vegas air traffic sets record in April

Posted: Updated:
Runway at McCarran Airport. (Source: McCarran Airport) Runway at McCarran Airport. (Source: McCarran Airport)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Officials in Las Vegas say McCarran International Airport saw its highest passenger volume ever for the month of April this year.

Data released Tuesday by the Clark County Department of Aviation show more than 4 million people flew in and out of the airport last month. That's 3.8 percent more than April of 2016.

Officials say the number of passengers walking through McCarran in April had never exceeded 4 million. More than 3.6 million of the passengers traveled in domestic flights.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines saw a decrease in passengers over the year. Southwest Airlines continued to be the busiest carrier at the airport, transporting more than 1.5 million passengers in March.

Airport officials have tallied more than 15.3 million passengers through April. McCarran saw 47.4 million passengers in 2016.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.