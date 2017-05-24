Officials: Las Vegas air traffic sets record in April

Officials in Las Vegas say McCarran International Airport saw its highest passenger volume ever for the month of April this year.

Data released Tuesday by the Clark County Department of Aviation show more than 4 million people flew in and out of the airport last month. That's 3.8 percent more than April of 2016.

Officials say the number of passengers walking through McCarran in April had never exceeded 4 million. More than 3.6 million of the passengers traveled in domestic flights.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines saw a decrease in passengers over the year. Southwest Airlines continued to be the busiest carrier at the airport, transporting more than 1.5 million passengers in March.

Airport officials have tallied more than 15.3 million passengers through April. McCarran saw 47.4 million passengers in 2016.

