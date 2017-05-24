Man serving kidnap, sex traffic terms dies in Nevada prison - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man serving kidnap, sex traffic terms dies in Nevada prison

Robert Sharpe III (NDOC) Robert Sharpe III (NDOC)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

A Nevada prison inmate serving life without parole for kidnapping and sex trafficking in Las Vegas has died in custody.

A state Corrections Department official said Wednesday that 31-year-old Robert Sharpe III died Saturday at a Las Vegas hospital, two days after he was found unresponsive in his cell at High Desert State Prison.

The Clark County coroner didn't immediately rule on a cause of death.

Prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast says there's no indication of foul play.

A jury found Sharpe guilty last year of abducting a teenage girl and forcing her into prostitution with threats to harm her family and what a judge called torment and slavery.

Sharpe was arrested in September 2014 after the girl was left near a hospital with broken bones, bruises and wounds on her body.

