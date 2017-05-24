Boy with terminal illness seeks 100K birthday cards - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Boy with terminal illness seeks 100K birthday cards

Posted: Updated:
Jacob Priestley, 14, is making it a goal to receive 100,000 birthday cards as part of awareness campaign for mitochondrial disease. (Picture: KNXV/CNN) Jacob Priestley, 14, is making it a goal to receive 100,000 birthday cards as part of awareness campaign for mitochondrial disease. (Picture: KNXV/CNN)
(FOX5) -

Fourteen-year-old Jacob Priestley, of Queen Creek, Arizona, is fighting a terminal disease.

His family says his mitochondrial disease leaves him drained of energy and bed-bound.

The teen, though, expressed one wish for his upcoming 15th birthday this coming August - receive 100,000 birthday cards.

While the drive is in his name, his family says the thousands of cards goes beyond his own birthday.

"His overall goal is to use his name and who he is," said Tom Priestley, Jacob's father. "Devote his life to trying to raise awareness so we can find a cure for it."

If you would like to send a card to the teenager, you can mail the following address:

Jacob Priestley
P.O. Box 855 
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

KNXV-TV contributed to this story.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.