Bear trying to get doughnuts tears off Colorado car bumper

A bear trying to get doughnuts has ripped off the bumper of a car used to deliver doughnuts in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports Todd and Kim Robertson awoke early Monday to a black bear trying to break into their delivery vehicle.

There were no doughnuts inside it at the time but Kim Robertson says the smell that had lingered in the car appeared to have attracted the bear.

The bear made its attempt on Monday as the car sat parked in the couple's driveway.

Police officer John McCartin says he smelled doughnuts standing outside the damaged vehicle.

He joked: "I guess if anyone is an expert about this, it's us."

