Roadwork continues on US 95 in northwest Las Vegas

Officials announced lane restrictions for U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas before Memorial Day weekend.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said northbound travel lanes on U.S. 95 between Ann Road and the 215 Beltway will be reduced to one lane from 9 p.m to 5 a.m. May 25.

NDOT also said southbound travel will be down to one lane between Elkhorn and Ann Roads on May 26 during the same overnight hours.

The temporary closures are required for construction of a flyover bridge linking westbound 215 Beltway to southbound U.S. 95 as part of the "Centennial Bowl" interchange project according to the transportation department.

Officials advised drivers to use caution while traveling through work zones, pay attention to construction signage and to take alternate routes if needed.

Stay with FOX5 for continued traffic and construction updates for the Las Vegas Valley.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.