Las Vegas teen competing in national spelling bee - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas teen competing in national spelling bee

Posted: Updated:
Maia Marshall is set to compete in the national spelling bee. (FOX5) Maia Marshall is set to compete in the national spelling bee. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A teen from Summerlin is set to make her way to Washington D.C. to compete in the national spelling bee.

Maia Marshall currently holds the state spelling bee champion title. Marshall is currently an eighth grader at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School.

“It makes me feel very proud and humble," Marshall said. “I get to represent such a large state.”

Marshall spent countless hours studying the dictionary.

“I had to memorize over a thousand words,” Marshall said. “For the State Bee, I memorized an extra 400 and now I’m going to memorize about an extra 500.”

“She worked really hard for it,” Clayton Marshall, Maia’s dad, said. “Now we're struggling to keep up with all the thing she has to go to. like going to the national spelling bee.”

Maia and her mother take off to the national’s capital Sunday. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.