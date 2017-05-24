Las Vegas teen competing in national spelling bee

Maia Marshall is set to compete in the national spelling bee. (FOX5)

A teen from Summerlin is set to make her way to Washington D.C. to compete in the national spelling bee.

Maia Marshall currently holds the state spelling bee champion title. Marshall is currently an eighth grader at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School.

“It makes me feel very proud and humble," Marshall said. “I get to represent such a large state.”

Marshall spent countless hours studying the dictionary.

“I had to memorize over a thousand words,” Marshall said. “For the State Bee, I memorized an extra 400 and now I’m going to memorize about an extra 500.”

“She worked really hard for it,” Clayton Marshall, Maia’s dad, said. “Now we're struggling to keep up with all the thing she has to go to. like going to the national spelling bee.”

Maia and her mother take off to the national’s capital Sunday.

