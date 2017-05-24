Las Vegas police investigating shooting death near downtown

Police investigated a homicide on Eastern and St. Louis on May 23, 2017. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)

Police believe a deadly shooting Tuesday night in the area of Eastern and St. Louis avenues near downtown Las Vegas may be gang-related.

Las Vegas Metro police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of St. Louis Avenue at 9:18 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Citing an initial investigation, Metro Homicide Section detectives indicated a silver, four-door sedan was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

Police have not made any arrests.

Police were still seeking information in the incident. They urged anyone with knowledge to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com.

