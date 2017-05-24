1 dead in shooting on Eastern and St. Louis Avenues - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 dead in shooting on Eastern and St. Louis Avenues

Posted: Updated:
Police investigated a homicide on Eastern and St. Louis on May 23, 2017. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5) Police investigated a homicide on Eastern and St. Louis on May 23, 2017. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

One person is dead after a shooting at Eastern and St. Louis Avenues, according to Metro Police.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene at the 2100 block of St. Louis Avenue. The male victim died at the scene, police said.

Metro said that people should avoid the area of St. Louis and Atlantic.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

