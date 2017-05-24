FBI reacts to ISIS video featuring Las Vegas

The Seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen in this undated photo. (AP Photo)

Although the terrorist group offered no evidence, ISIS has officially claimed responsibility for the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Monday.

Along with the attack, just days earlier, an ISIS video surfaced pointing to the Las Vegas strip among three other major U.S. cities.

The Las Vegas strip has been a hot spot for tourists, conventions, even award shows, but after the Manchester bombing and an ISIS video, safety has been questioned by tourists like Samia Warrington and Trisha Barrios.

"It's very scary," Warrington said. "When you see it, you realize that could've been me."

"I feel safe being here," Barrios said. "But again, you never know."

Barrios said she feels uncertain, especially after a video surfaced from ISIS with images of the Las Vegas strip.

"That's scary," Barrios said. "These are tourist attractions that people come to all the time and it's a scary thing to think about."

Christopher Caruthers, a terrorism expert, said the people of Las Vegas should feel safe despite the video. He said he believes it's just a scare tactic and said they picked Las Vegas to be in the video for a reason.

"We're viewed as an immoral people," Caruthers said. "People come here and they experience things they would've never imagined, because they come here and fall into the 'sin' portion of 'Sin City.' Then they go back and they feel so ashamed at what they've done and go back and tell people about how horrible this country is."

The Las Vegas division of the FBI agreed with Caruthers and released a statement.

"The FBI Routinely shares information with our state, local, & federal law enforcement, intelligence and homeland security partners in order to keep our citizens safe," the statement said.

Although there has never been an attack, there have been other dangerous scares on the strip, like when Lakisha Holloway allegedly mowed down pedestrians.

Caruthers said the best response to any type of attack is vigilance.

"If your civilian population is calling in saying 'Hey, this is out of the ordinary (it's important)." "It's the little small details sometimes that you would notice as someone who lives in that community."

Caruthers also said the arrest last month of terror suspect Nicolai Mork is proof that awareness is key.

"They found a threat and they neutralized a threat before it became a threat," Caruthers said. "That one instance shows us that our community is working."

The ISIS video showing Las Vegas did not make any specific threat the city.

