Asphalt debris causes closure on I-15 at 95 north Spaghetti Bowl

Broken asphalt caused a closure at the Spaghetti Bowl on May 23, 2017. (NHP)

U.S. 95 at Interstate 15 northbound closed after asphalt broke on the road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

NHP said I-15 remained open. Traffic was diverted away from the area. The incident was reported at 8:08 p.m.

The closure happened at 95 north at Las Vegas Boulevard.

The break in the road popped tires on six vehicles, NHP said. There were no serious injuries or accidents.

