Asphalt debris causes closure on I-15 at 95 north Spaghetti Bowl - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Asphalt debris causes closure on I-15 at 95 north Spaghetti Bowl

Posted: Updated:
Broken asphalt caused a closure at the Spaghetti Bowl on May 23, 2017. (NHP) Broken asphalt caused a closure at the Spaghetti Bowl on May 23, 2017. (NHP)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

U.S. 95 at Interstate 15 northbound closed after asphalt broke on the road, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

NHP said I-15 remained open. Traffic was diverted away from the area. The incident was reported at 8:08 p.m.

The closure happened at 95 north at Las Vegas Boulevard.

The break in the road popped tires on six vehicles, NHP said. There were no serious injuries or accidents.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.