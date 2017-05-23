Large brush fire burns at Sunset Park

CCFD battled flames in a large brush fire on May 23, 2017. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)

Firefighters responded to a large brush fire at Sunset Park Tuesday evening, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Personnel used five engines, one rescue, a water tender and battalion chief to battle the flames. CCFD said as of 7:32 p.m., the fire was contained and mostly extinguished.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown, CCFD said.

