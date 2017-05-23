Large brush fire burns at Sunset Park - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Large brush fire burns at Sunset Park

Posted: Updated:
CCFD battled flames in a large brush fire on May 23, 2017. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5) CCFD battled flames in a large brush fire on May 23, 2017. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Firefighters responded to a large brush fire at Sunset Park Tuesday evening, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Personnel used five engines, one rescue, a water tender and battalion chief to battle the flames. CCFD said as of 7:32 p.m., the fire was contained and mostly extinguished. 

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown, CCFD said. 

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.