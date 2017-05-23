Ramps from 215 East to Airport Connector at nights next week

The ramps connecting eastbound 215 and the Airport Connector are scheduled to be closed from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each day from Monday, May 29, to Friday morning, June 2, because of ongoing construction in the area.

The Exit 10 ramp from eastbound 215 to the Airport Connector and the ramp from the Airport Connector to eastbound 215 (toward Henderson) are scheduled to be closed during these hours.

Clark County suggested drivers heading to McCarran International Airport from eastbound 215 to follow a detour to Windmill Lane and westbound 215 to get to the airport. Drivers leaving the airport and headed towards Henderson were encouraged to follow a detour to Las Vegas Boulevard to access eastbound 215.



Construction crews are planning to work on Phase 2 - Airport Connector Project, which includes construction of a new flyover ramp and bridge connecting southbound Airport Connector to eastbound 215, widening the off-ramp from eastbound 215 to Warm Springs Road and construction of a new bridge for that off-ramp, and the widening of a bridge carrying westbound 215 traffic over the Airport Connector. The entire project is expected to be finished in the fall, according to Clark County.

