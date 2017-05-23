One of the country's tallest men calls Las Vegas home

George Bell, once the tallest man in the U.S., now calls Las Vegas home. (FOX5)

George Bell has called himself just a regular guy.

"God made all of us different, that's all," he said.

He is just a regular guy, with one trait that isn't so regular.

"I'm 7-foot-8. I'm the tallest man in America basically."

Bell moved to Las Vegas in Nov. from Virginia. He was, until a few years ago, the tallest man in the country. Now he's the second. Bell has done movies, television and was even a sheriff's deputy in Virginia. He said now, he's been focused on something else.

"This shirt I have on," he said referencing a navy blue shirt. "It reads 'Stand tall against bullying.' This is something I started in Virginia. I was trying to figure out ways I can help the kids," Bell said.

He said in his hometown, multiple students killed themselves after being bullied. Bell said he wants to teach students that differences like his are okay and should be celebrated, not discouraged through bullying.

"I started high school 6-foot-5, I left 7-foot-6. I had a medical condition called gigantism," he said.

Even though George Bell stands about two feet taller than the average man, he said he doesn't want to be looked at any differently.

"I want people to know I'm a human, I'm a person, I have feelings."

