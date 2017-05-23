Soccer coach arrested for inappropriately touching 15-year-old g - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Soccer coach arrested for inappropriately touching 15-year-old girl

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An independent soccer coach was arrested by North Las Vegas police after reports surfaced of inappropriate touching between the coach and a player on his team on Tuesday.

Officers were contacted with information about the coach inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl on the team, which occurred on the 1900 block of East Tonopah. According to police, the investigation of the claims resulted in the arrest of 54-year old Agustin Ramirez-Rodriguez.

Ramirez was booked into the Las Vegas City Detention Center where he faces two counts of lewdness with a minor under 16. 

Police continue to investigate the incident and detectives are seeking any other potential victims. 

Anyone with further information regarding the arrest of Ramirez, contact NLVPD at 702-633-911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous. 

