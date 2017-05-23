Man ejected from vehicle, killed in Jean crash identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man ejected from vehicle, killed in Jean crash identified

Medical examiners identified a 22-year-old motorist who died in a crash outside of the Las Vegas Valley last Friday night.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Buddy Ray Noe II, of Jean, Nevada, died of multiple blunt force injuries as a result of a motor vehicle collision. His manner of death was listed as an accident.

In the incident, Noe was in one of two Honda vehicles that crashed on State Route 161, east of Mile Marker 6, in Jean. Noe was thrown from his vehicle and later died at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported.

