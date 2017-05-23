Police arrest suspect in North Las Vegas parking lot killing

A man is in custody accused of the shooting death of a 23-year-old in the parking lot of a North Las Vegas business earlier this month.

According to North Las Vegas police, Roman Welsh, 25, was taken into custody Monday as the suspect in the May 12 shooting that took place in the 2100 block of East Cheyenne Avenue.

In the shooting, police said the victim, Demaryo Morris, was standing outside of a retail store when he was approached by another man. Citing witness, NLVPD said the approaching man shot Morris at least once before running away from the scene.

Police also stated the gunman and the victim may be known to each other.

Police did not immediately say how Welsh was tied to the shooting. A criminal apprehension team took Welsh into custody without incident.

He was booked into Las Vegas City Detention Center on a count of murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Police were still seeking information in the case. They urged anyone with knowledge to contact North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

