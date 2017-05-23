Wanted person killed in officer-involved shooting in Pahrump

Nye County Sheriff's Office said a wanted person was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said detectives and deputies were serving a search warrant at 150 N. Leslie St. in Pahrump at 2 a.m. when shots were fired.

The person who was served the warrant was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

No deputies were injured in the incident, the sheriff's office said.

Two Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputies fired their weapons and are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The identity of the deceased and the deputies involved will be released during a press conference on Thursday.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

