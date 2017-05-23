Nevada receives grant to combat drowsy driving

Vehicles are shown on a highway in an undated image. (File)

The state of Nevada is among four states that received a grant to implement drowsy driving prevention campaigns.

Nevada will get $15,000 from the Governors Highway Safety Association and The National Road Safety Foundation.

With the funds, law enforcement officials will receive training on drowsy driving. The state will also develop a social media campaign and educate the public on the issue.

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, a 2016 report found that tired drivers contributed to 328,000 crashes annually and cost society $109 billion a year.

Iowa, Maryland, and Tennessee also received the grant.

