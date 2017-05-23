First responders simulate bus crash for emergency response training

The thought of a school bus flipping over, is a nightmare scenario for parents, but it happened one morning a few weeks ago.

On Monday, it happened again, only this time it was a Nevada Highway Patrol training exercise to help try and prepare for the unthinkable. Thanks to volunteers like Ariel Ayala, first responders got to have their biggest training in Southern Nevada.

"You get experience (what responders do) without getting any serious injuries," student Ayala said.

"So two years ago, this would have never been possible. Two years ago the TIM coalition was created," NHP public information officer Chelsea Stunkel said.

The TIM coalition is the Training Incident Management Exercise.

"Just because we graduated the academy," Stunkel said. "Doesn't mean we're done learning we're constantly learning and with any first responder nothing is black and white."

Much like the bus crash that happened early May, which killed a Valley grandmother and injured 16 children it's a real scenario that first responders can face daily.

Responders said these scenarios are always different, but they have a common goal.

"Unification as first responders," Stunkel said. "So as many people know it's such a huge inconvenience for fatal serious crashes to happen and the roadway be blocked for several hours, but we owe it to the families to do a thorough investigation. Our biggest concern is helping those people on the roads keeping them safe from those secondary crashes that have occurred."

