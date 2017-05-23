Nevada Democrats tout Arizona data in minimum-wage push

Democratic lawmakers are pointing to recent examples of other states' short-term economic success following minimum wage increases to argue for Nevada to do the same.

They emphasized Arizona data at a hearing Monday. The Arizona Daily Star reports that the number of people working in Arizona bars and restaurants increased in March 2017 at six times the national average rate of job growth.

That bump came three months after Arizona's minimum wage increased from about $8 an hour to $10 an hour on Jan. 1.

In Nevada, opponents say that's not enough time to gauge the effects, and plenty of other data show that raising wages can harm businesses.

Senate Bill 106 would raise Nevada's minimum wage from its current $7.25 an hour to $11 an hour in 2022.

