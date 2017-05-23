Vegas Golden Knights tap ROOT SPORTS as TV partner

Vegas Golden Knights games will be exclusively broadcast on television through ROOT SPORTS Rocky Mountain. (FOX5 FILE)

A regional cable network that covers much of the Mountain West will air Vegas Golden Knights games beginning in the team's upcoming inaugural season.

The expansion NHL team scheduled a Tuesday news conference to announce their partnership with ROOT SPORTS Rocky Mountain. Under the agreement, the AT&T-owned network will be the exclusive television rights-holder of regular season games, as well as pre- and post-season matches.

Currently, ROOT SPORTS Rocky Mountain is available on DirecTV and Dish Network as well as cable providers in Utah, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and select parts of Arizona and California. The team has not yet disclosed details on how the network will be added to Nevada cable providers.

A broadcast team is expected to be announced at a later date.

The Golden Knights previously announced Lotus Broadcasting as their radio partner.

