British tourists, concert organizer and former FBI in Las Vegas react to Manchester deaths

At least 22 were killed and 59 injured in explosions at a concert in Manchester Monday. (Photo: Associated Press)

An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England late Monday, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens in what police were treating as a terrorist attack.

Greater Manchester Police raised the death toll to 22 early Tuesday after the explosion at Manchester Arena. Northwest Ambulance Service said 59 injured people had been taken to hospitals, and a number of "walking wounded" were treated at the scene.

Two planes from London landed in Las Vegas Monday evening and man tourists arriving learned about the deaths after landing.

Ian Moate of Manchester shared his thoughts in "disbelief."

"If you're from Manchester. you know where the arena is. Everybody has been there or taken part there at some point and I think we've always thought Manchester as a safe town. I'm in absolute shock, I cant believe it," Moate said.

"I need to ring friends and family and make sure they're all okay. And we've got friends who were at the concert, so we need to find out from them, but we're in shock at the moment."

Patrick Hughes, Fremont Street Experience CEO said safety is always a concern for him.

“It's imperative that we maintain a safe environment and that’s our top priority," Hughes said.

Dave Shepherd, former FBI agent and former security executive for the Venetian said he understands the risks.

“The bigger the crowd you'll always have a risk," Shepherd said. “We have to look at the contractors ahead of time, we have to make sure something didn’t get snuck through ahead of time. Bomb dogs would go through the area.”

“If you’re looking at the mass gathering of people, everywhere you look now, 'Where are the people? Where could the threat be? What could someone do? What's the motivation behind it?' You don’t know.”

