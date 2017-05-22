Man killed in suspected DUI crash in northeast Las Vegas

A man was killed in a crash on May 22, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

An 80-year-old man is dead after a crash on Carey Avenue and Mount Hood Street Monday evening, according to Metro police.

The crash was reported at 7:06 p.m. and involved a Ford Mustang and a Honda Accord.

Citing witness statements and evidence at the scene, police said the Honda was traveling west on Carey Avenue when it went past a posted stop sign at the intersection with Mt. Hood Street. The front of the Honda struck the side of the Ford as it was crossing the intersection.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Honda was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries, police said. The driver, identified as Luis Jimenez, 24, was booked for driving under the influence of alcohol.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

