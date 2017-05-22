Man killed in crash on Carey Ave and Mt. Hood Street

A man is dead after a crash on Carey Avenue and Mount Hood Street Monday evening, according to Metro Police.

The crash was reported at 7:06 p.m., involving a Ford Mustang and a Honda Accord. The driver of the Mustang, a man in his 60s or 70s has died, police said.

