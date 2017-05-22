McGregor - Mayweather mega-fight still in 'infancy stages'

While many in the boxing world have said a Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor fight is imminent, the Nevada Athletic Commission said the process is just getting started.

"Everyone's talking about a fight that's still in its infancy stages," Nevada Athletic Commission Executive Director Bob Bennett said.

He said he understands the excitement around a Floyd Mayweather - Conor McGregor mega fight, but right now, the Nevada Athletic Commission's focus is elsewhere.

"Kovalev - Ward 2 fight on June 17 is our number one priority right now, as a commission."

That's because between Mayweather and McGregor, only McGregor has applied for a boxing license, an application that is incomplete because of missing medical documents. Bennett said with four boxing events, four UFC events, plus a possible Canelo - Triple G fight, a Mayweather - McGregor bout is still months away.

"We're not even close to that right now," Bennett said.

The process begins with the promoters coming to an agreement, they then submit that agreement to the commission with a time, date and venue. After that is complete, it must be approved by the Nevada Athletic Commission. As for the boxing licenses, Bennett said he doesn’t foresee that being an issue for McGregor.

"He's a very powerful puncher, he's got an iron clad jaw, so he is proven with an MMA record, primarily as a striker and for me viewing video of him boxing, that it's an provable fight," Bennett said.

The commission said it will do whatever necessary to hold the event in Las Vegas because it's a profitable one.

"Whatever that date is, well make it happen, as a regulator, we'll make it happen, we're open for business," said Bennett.

Bennett would not comment or speculate on just how profitable a fight like this could be, but did point out the impact that a fight of this magnitude could have on the community.

"When you look at the impact on McCarran International Airport, all the casinos, the cabs, the hotels, the restaurants; we're very fortunate to get these fights in Las Vegas."

