Las Vegas doctor with 'sleeping beauty fetish' convicted of rape

A suspended Las Vegas physician accused of drugging multiple female patients and recording sex acts performed on them was convicted of child pornography and sexual assault counts.

Dr. Binh Minh Chung barely showed any emotion in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday as a clerk read off 11 guilty verdicts out of the 14 counts against him.

The most serious of counts - child pornography and all four sexual assault charges - resulted in convictions for Chung.

Here are the jury's verdicts for each count:

Child pornography, guilty. Sexual assault, guilty. Sexual assault, guilty. Sexual assault, guilty. Use of drug to commit felony, guilty. Sexual assault, guilty. Battery with intent to commit sexual assault, guilty. Attempted sexual assault, guilty. Open/gross lewdness, not guilty. Open/gross lewdness, not guilty. Use of drug to commit felony, guilty. Kidnapping, guilty. Use of drug to commit felony, guilty. Use of drug to commit felony, not guilty.

The "sleeping beauty" defense didn't work

Chung has been stoic throughout the trial, other than when he took the stand and told jurors about his "sleeping beauty fetish." He claimed he was having an affair with the victim. He testified that she only "appeared" to be unconscious because she was helping him fulfill a sexual fantasy.

The defense strategy even took prosecutors by surprise.

"No, we definitely didn't prepare for that one," said prosecutor Alexander Chen. "That was something that we heard for the first time when he was on the stand, so we're glad we were able to poke holes in that one."

Chen said he was proud of the victims for being brave enough to share their stories.

"It was tough for the victims to go through it," Chen said. "A number of them were upset afterward because it was a very good defense attorney (Christopher Oram) who asked them some hard questions, and they felt very upset about it. I'm sure when they hear the news though they'll feel much better about the situation."

Oram's closing argument was passionate, and he admitted his own cross-examination was "rigorous.". He repeatedly accused victims of lying and said prosecutors swept the truth under the rug.

"If I've done something to offend you, take it out on me," Oram told the jury. "Don't take it out on (my client)."

FOX5 asked Chen how he felt about Oram's accusations and imitations of him during closing arguments.

"Well he does his job, and I don't take it personally," Chen said. "He does a great job. He did a great job in this case clearly by the amount of (time) the jury was (deliberating)."

Prosecutors said Chung could still be charged with more crimes. Investigators found child pornography on the same external hard drive in which he kept his sex tapes.

Chung was scheduled for sentencing on July 10. He faces the possibility of multiple life sentences. His defense team did not comment after the verdict.

Red flags existed more than a decade ago

In 2006, Chung was also charged with inappropriately touching a teenage victim during an examination.

At that time, it was alleged Chung pulled down a victim's bra and underpants and touched her genitals, according to Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners Executive Director Edward Cousineau.

Prosecutors said Chung was "punished" by having to undergo impulse therapy.

Dr. Daliah Wachs, his boss at the time, described having to fire him on the spot the day after his arrest.

"Unfortunately if somebody's a predator, they know how to hide it," she said. "Then one day we were visited by the police who said they needed to speak to him."

Wachs said she had no idea he had been arrested, even after he posted bail and went back to work. She fired him after he still refused to have a nurse in the room accompanying him while talking to female patients.

"He said, 'I don't need a chaperone,'" she said. "I said, 'This isn't working out. I'm not sure what you were arrested for. I don't even know if you're guilty, but you're violating policy so we have to let you go.'"

Wachs wasn't sure if he was guilty at the time. Now she has made up her mind.

"He videotaped it! There's evidence of it, like there's a trophy!" she said. "When we heard and we saw that we were shocked. I mean, this is one of the biggest embarrassments to the medical community -- because patients trust their doctor."

"He was very professional. He was very kind. Patients and staff loved him," she continued. "People could talk to him. He let them in, and unfortunately they (also) let him in."

