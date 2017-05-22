Las Vegas doctor convicted in patient drugging, sex tape trial

Dr. Binh Chung testified in his sexual assault trial in Las Vegas Justice Court on May 18, 2017. (FOX5)

A suspended Las Vegas physician accused of drugging multiple female patients and recording sex acts performed on them was convicted of child pornography and sexual assault counts.

Dr. Binh Chung barely showed any emotion in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday as a clerk read off 11 guilty verdicts out of the 14 counts against him.

The most serious of counts - child pornography and all four sexual assault charges - resulted in convictions for Chung.

Here are the jury's verdicts for each count:

Child pornography, guilty. Sexual assault, guilty. Sexual assault, guilty. Sexual assault, guilty. Use of drug to commit felony, guilty. Sexual assault, guilty. Battery with intent to commit sexual assault, guilty. Attempted sexual assault, guilty. Open/gross lewdness, not guilty. Open/gross lewdness, not guilty. Use of drug to commit felony, guilty. Kidnapping, guilty. Use of drug to commit felony, guilty. Use of drug to commit felony, not guilty.

Chung was scheduled for sentencing on July 10. He faces multiple life sentences.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Read previous stories related to the trial below:

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.